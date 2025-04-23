Airport Authority Security Team Recognized for Exemplary Service

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper congratulated 117 security officers of the Airport Authority for dedication to duty at an Aviation Security Officers Recognition Ceremony, April 16, 2025 in the Gardens of Lynden Pindling International Airport.

The security officers were recognized for their service, commitment, and unwavering dedication to protecting all who work at, and pass through LPIA.

As the officers are the ‘first and last experience’ for many travelers through LPIA — their role is vital in shaping a positive impression of The Bahamas.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)