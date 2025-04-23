FNM Stop Review and Cancel Policy. The Real Costs

FNM Headquaters

Dear BP,

Historically, the FNM has cancelled any PLP-initiated projects when coming to office. They have never said why this was done, but as they have always been enemies of the Bahamas’ progress, this was their reflexive response to PLP programs. Consequently, no PLP project they met was spared from their wrath. Many projects, such as healthcare, urgently needed clinics, resort developments, education, etc., were sabotaged. Because of the secrecy surrounding their decisions, the Bahamian taxpayers were never aware of the consequences of their policy. This is surprising as the FNM and its supporters and financiers constantly harp on transparency and good governance.

If you detect a theme here, that’s because there is a theme here. Terminating public infrastructure building contracts can have significant financial, legal, and operational consequences. Here are some key aspects for the Bahamian taxpayers to consider before acting against their self-interest again.

Consequences of Termination

Project Delays: Infrastructure projects are often critical to public services, and termination can lead to long completion delays.

Reputational Damage: Governments and contractors may suffer reputational harm, affecting future contract opportunities.

Contractual Liabilities: Some obligations, such as confidentiality clauses or dispute resolution processes, may continue even after termination.

Replacement Costs: If a contract is terminated, the government may hire a new contractor, often at a higher cost.

Costs of Termination

Financial Penalties: Governments or contractors may face penalties for breach of contract, including compensation for lost profits and incurred expenses.

Demobilisation Costs: Contractors may need to pay subcontractors, remove equipment, and settle outstanding wages.

Legal Fees: Disputes over termination often lead to litigation or arbitration, increasing legal costs.

Therefore, it is puzzling that Bahamians still have not accepted that the FNM is and always will be bad for the Bahamas. Imagine if the FNM could stop reviewing or cancelling the PLP’s NIB program or, for that matter, the LPIA development. FNM’s regressive policies could have influenced the founding of NIB. Given that opportunity, Bahamians from all walks of life would have been financially destitute, as they would have been on breadlines. Why, because the PLP-inspired NIB provides:

· Cash Benefits cover sickness, maternity, retirement, invalidity, survivorship, unemployment, injury, and death.

· Assistance Programs: For those who don’t qualify for specific benefits, there are programs like the Old Age Non-Contributory Pension, Invalidity Assistance, Survivors’ Assistance, and Sickness Assistance.

· Medical Care: National Insurance covers medical expenses for up to 40 weeks for job-related injuries or illnesses, with extended care for severe cases.

· Funeral Benefits: Financial assistance for funeral expenses in job-related deaths.

These benefits were intended to provide financial security and support to Bahamian residents; for many, they are the difference between life and death. Let’s get real here; the FNM is an enemy of progress. Their strategy is to put so many lies, misinformation and engage in racial baiting and slurs, which, rather than confusing us, expose exactly who they are.

The FNM is an angry group of revisionist politicians seeking relevance even as Bahamians continue to see a thriving economy, more jobs for those who want them and a PLP committed to fulfilling its mandate. They continue to barrage us with misinformation and snide remarks despite the evidence of progress in our country. FNM politicians fervently believe that we only deserve the crumbs from the dining tables of the oligarchs and that our prospects rely on family ties and where we were born, not our education and training.

The FNM wishes us to ignore the enormous financial and social wreckage they created as they try to undermine PLP achievements by cancelling schools, clinics, and other public works that benefit all Bahamians. Incredibly, some Bahamians who are beneficiaries of our country’s wealth hold these views as well. They seek to roll back time and put ambitious, hardworking Bahamians back into the arms of their monied benefactors.

If we decide to ignore all of the progress and abundance around us, we become just like them, enemies of progress. But as the late Carleton Francis once noted, “you can stand on the beach of progress, but you can’t turn back the tide”

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown