Press Statement from The Prime Minister Hon. Philip E Davis KC MP on the Privy Council’s Ruling in Shannon Tyreck Rolle and 4 others

PM Philip Brave Davis KC MP

Click to read Ruling: https://www.jcpc.uk/cases/jcpc-2022-0015.html

Nassau, Bahamas – In light of the Privy Council’s recent decision to uphold the landmark judgement made by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ian Winder in 2020 (Shannon Tyreck Rolle and 4 others),

I would like to express my support and commitment to ensuring that our country’s laws and policies are fair and just for all Bahamians.

This ruling affirms that children born out of wedlock in The Bahamas to biological Bahamian fathers and foreign mothers are citizens of the Bahamas at birth and do not have to wait until 18 years old to apply for citizenship.

The Privy Council’s decision marks an important step towards ensuring equal citizenship rights for all children, irrespective of their parent’s marital status. It is expected to impact the lives of many individuals in our nation positively.

As Prime Minister, I am dedicated to building a more inclusive and equitable Bahamas. My government will work diligently to implement the Privy Council’s decision and review the

existing citizenship legislation to align with this new development.

Together, let us strive to create a Bahamas that embraces the principles of equality, justice, and unity, where each person’s rights are respected and protected under the law.