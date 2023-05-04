Cable Bahamas Business Solutions donates tablets to the Ministry of Education to promote digital learning

Mr Franklyn Butler, Minister Zane Lightbourne and Charnette Thompson.

Nassau, The Bahamas (May 3, 2023) – Cable Bahamas Business Solutions (CBBS) has donated 60 tablets to the MOETVT to enhance digital learning and promote equal access to education. This initiative is part of CBBS’s commitment to support the local community and improve education for students in The Bahamas.

The donated tablets will be distributed to public school students, providing access to digital resources for those with limited or no access to technology. This donation aligns with the Ministry of Education’s goal to make quality education more accessible.

Cable Bahamas Business Solutions provides business solutions tailored to the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs.

CBBS is committed to fostering local businesses’ growth and success while investing in the future of education and innovation.

This donation of tablets to the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training is just one of the many ways CBBS Solutions is dedicated to empowering the local community.