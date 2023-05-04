Bahamian male shot dead following shooting in State Road 7 Walmart

Terry Bastian seen here was shopping in Walmart.

FLORIDA| Bahamas Press is learning a 42-year-old Bahamian male was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon around 2 PM while shopping in a Walmart in Florida.

Police sources in that part of the US tell us the victim was a good samaritan who attempted to stop a violent domestic dispute in the store.

Terry Bastian (the shot Bahamian) attempted to intervene in a physical fight between the suspected shooter (who is employed at the store) and another female Walmart employee.

Bastian who got involved in the dispute at the store, located at 3001 N. State Road 7, was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the dispute.

The female Walmart employee was also hurt during the incident.

Broward Police has since charged 22-year-old Tironie Shavar Sterling.

Bahamians must be safe while traveling in the US.

