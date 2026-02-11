Prime Minister Davis: CAPAS opening performance is ‘a glimpse into the future of our Bahamas’

PM Davis and Mrs Davis along with guest at the opening of the Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas (CAPAS).

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his official remarks at the recent Opening of the Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas (CAPAS), Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that the performances that evening were “a glimpse into the future of our Bahamas, and what a talented future it is”.

“Everything we need to know about that future is on the faces and in the energy of these CAPAS students on stage tonight,” he said, at the event held at the CAPAS Grounds, on Gladstone Road, on January 30, 2026.

“Their enthusiasm and commitment radiated across this space,” Prime Minister Davis added. “If this is what is possible after only nine weeks of training, then surely, what lies ahead in nine months or nine years, takes us into new and even greater realms of possibility.”

He said that he wished them all “so well”; and while they may not have known it at that time, their individual hopes and dreams were bigger than themselves.

“They are a part of a national venture,” Prime Minister Davis stated. “They are part of our national development.”

He added: “You see, CAPAS is more than just a place to fulfil individual ambition. It is the ‘Training Hub’ which will sit at the heart of our new creative economy. We already have many highly-skilled artists and cultural practitioners in a number of fields. But many of them face huge challenges because of the structural lack of opportunity in the economy.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out, by structuring that training, and then building out an infrastructure to support careers in the creative economy, CAPAS will sit at the centre of that new economic sector.

“When we build our national Performing Arts Centre, and build our national Film & Television Studios, our highly-skilled, highly-trained group of CAPAS graduates will be ready and able to dive into those opportunities,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added: “Two years ago, at the launch of the consultation phase of CAPAS, I urged everyone to consider the long-term potential and the generational benefits of this new Creative and Performing Arts School. I said it was like ‘planting seeds today, so that giant trees may grow long into the future’. Tonight, we have seen some of the flowers bloom.

“My thanks and congratulations to everyone involved in putting on this showcase. A magnificent start. Well done, CAPAS.”