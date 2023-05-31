Prime Minister Davis delivers his Security and Progress 2023/24 National Budget to Parliament…

The new budget focuses on building *security and progress* for the Bahamian people. It reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening national security, economic security, and personal safety and security. The new budget has measures to:

Secure the nation’s borders

Carry out saturation patrols and invest in crime prevention

Strengthen climate resilience

Invest in our food security

Promote Bahamian ownership in the economy

Expand affordable housing

Introduce a new school breakfast programme

Invest in education, training, and empowerment for our people.

Strengthening security and building an economy that promotes Bahamian ownership and participation are essential to our nation’s progress and development.