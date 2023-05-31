Prime Minister Davis delivers his Security and Progress 2023/24 National Budget to Parliament…

The new budget focuses on building *security and progress* for the Bahamian people. It reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening national security, economic security, and personal safety and security. The new budget has measures to:
Secure the nation’s borders
Carry out saturation patrols and invest in crime prevention
Invest in our food security
Promote Bahamian ownership in the economy
Expand affordable housing
Introduce a new school breakfast programme
Invest in education, training, and empowerment for our people.
Strengthening security and building an economy that promotes Bahamian ownership and participation are essential to our nation’s progress and development.