Prime Minister Davis delivers his Security and Progress 2023/24 National Budget to Parliament…

The new budget focuses on building *security and progress* for the Bahamian people. It reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening national security, economic security, and personal safety and security. The new budget has measures to:

✅ Secure the nation’s borders

✅ Carry out saturation patrols and invest in crime prevention

✅Strengthen climate resilience

✅ Invest in our food security

✅ Promote Bahamian ownership in the economy

✅ Expand affordable housing

✅ Introduce a new school breakfast programme

✅ Invest in education, training, and empowerment for our people.

Strengthening security and building an economy that promotes Bahamian ownership and participation are essential to our nation’s progress and development.

