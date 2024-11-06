Prime Minister Davis: National Youth Guard Cohort 3 Graduates are a ‘vital cadre of first responders’

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis takes part in the National Youth Guard Cohort 3 Graduation Ceremony, on November 4, 2024, held at Baha Mar Convention Centre.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Keynote Address at the National Youth Guard Cohort 3 Graduation Ceremony, on November 4, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said that it was a special milestone, and for the 63 young men and women graduating, the past few months had been “filled with new experiences – exciting challenges that have stretched their mental and physical limits.”

“Through grit and determination, these recruits have developed valuable disaster preparedness and leadership skills, all the while acquiring medical techniques and vocational training that will serve them well on their respective career paths,” Prime Minister Davis said at the ceremony, held at Baha Mar Convention Centre.

Among those present included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of National Security the Hon. Wayne Munroe; senior officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force; members of the Diplomatic Corps; stakeholders and family members.

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that he was fortunate to meet with many of the graduates during their carpentry training, and he was moved by their talent and spirit. He added that the experience took him back to his own high school days when he worked as a carpenter’s helper.

“So, it was, indeed, a privilege to spend that time with you – and it has only made me believe all the more strongly that youth empowerment is key to confronting some of our country’s most pressing challenges,” he said.

“At that workshop, I urged you all to take advantage of your training,” he added. “Today, I celebrate your success and wish you well in this new chapter of your lives.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that the National Youth Guard was designed to produce “courageous, compassionate, and adept young leaders”, well-equipped to respond in times of disaster.

“You now emerge from this programme as a vital cadre of first responders,” he said. “Hold fast to your training, as it will be key to the safety and well-being of yourself and of our brothers and sisters.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “As weather extremes grow more common and more acute, you will be among the guardians we look to in times of crisis. Through your sense of duty as young people committed to making a positive difference in your nation, you inspire confidence in us all.”

He stated the disasters need not spell doom; and, with the right preparation and the right people, damage caused by disasters could be mitigated.

Prime Minister added that that year’s hurricane season had largely spared our islands. However, serious storms like Beryl, Helene, and Milton reminded all that the stakes were always high for the region, and, like global temperatures, they continued to rise.

“I’ve been pushing for change, real change, on the world stage, and this global advocacy has given rise to more bargaining power, partnerships, and investments for The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis pointed out. “Here at home, we are rolling up our sleeves and working even harder.”

He added: “We are securing a new energy future for all our islands by transitioning to 30% renewable energy by 2030. This is part of a wider energy-reform agenda that is bringing clean, reliable, and efficient energy to all Bahamian families. As I stressed this past September at Climate Week in New York City, this transition is good for the planet and good for our economy. It’s creating green jobs, fostering local expertise, and enhancing the resilience of our energy generation and transmission infrastructure.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that climate change was a threat to the entire world, and it posed an even greater threat to Bahamians than many others. However, he added, the challenges posed by climate change were also prompting innovation and advancement like never before.

“As the climate changes, so are we,” he said. “We are harnessing our collective capacity and spirit not just to endure but to overcome.”

Prime Minister Davis added: “Friends, with the graduation of this latest cohort of the National Youth Guard, we are rising to the occasion. Cohort 3, we are so proud of you. This is a brilliant achievement. I thank you for your dedication to country and your passion for service. The time you have invested in this programme has not only made you more skilled and empowered individuals – it has made our nation stronger.”

He said that his gratitude also went out to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Ministry of National Security, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and his Delivery Unit for supporting that latest cohort.

“To all the friends and family members in the audience, I thank you for showing up today for our recruits,” Prime Minister Davis said. “Now that you know firsthand how transformational the Youth Guard is, I hope you will all spread the word about this opportunity.”

“Let your communities know that this programme gives young Bahamians a chance to serve their country while gaining job-ready skills,” he added.

“Once again, graduates, I say congratulations. Thank you for answering the call to serve.

“May God bless you all, and may He bless this beautiful nation of ours that we call home.”