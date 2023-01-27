Prime Minister Davis pays last respects to the late Hon. Mr. Justice (Retired) Rodger Gomez

PRIME MINISTER Philip Brave Davis KC paying respects.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis paid respects at Lie-in-State ceremonies of the late Hon. Mr. Justice (Retired) Rodger Gomez, at the Hansard Building, Bank Lane, January 26, 2023.

A State-Recognized Funeral will be held for Justice Gomez on Friday, January 27, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road, Grants Town, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street. The funeral service wil be broadcast live via ZNS Radio Network. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)