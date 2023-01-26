First Bahamian Commodore of the RBDF Leon Smith passes…

COMMODORE RET. Leon Smith

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Commodore Retired Leon Livingstone Smith.

Commodore Smith was one of sixteen other deserving individuals recognized on National Heroes Day in October 2021 for the vast contributions they made to the development of the country. He was presented with the Order of Distinction from The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

He became the first Bahamian Officer to be appointed as Commander Defence Force, and served as the longest-serving Commodore; serving from 1983 to 1997.

Throughout his military career, he received numerous awards and accolades, and his career in public life spanned over forty years, and on September 19, 2014, an RBDF Legend Class Vessel bearing his name was commissioned.