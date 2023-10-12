Prime Minister Davis pays respects at the Lie-in-State for Minister Obie Wilchcombe

PM Davis meet with the family of Obie Wilchcombe.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, paid last respects to the Late Obadiah Wilchcombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, also Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, at Lie-in-State in the Foyer of the House of Assembly on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

A State Funeral will be held for Mr. Wilchcombe on Thursday, October 12, at Christ Church Cathedral. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)