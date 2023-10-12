Rousing Memorial Service held for the Late Hon. Obie Wilchcombe

Deputy Prime Minister I Chester Cooper takes to the podium.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and the Department of Urban Development held a rousing Memorial Service for the late Minister, the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe at Baha Mar, October 11, 2023.

Tributes, choir selections and hymns helped to express the respect and affection the nation holds for Mr. Wilchcombe, as one who gave his all to journalism, politics, community participation, and the advancement of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Minister Wilchcombe, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, was most recently Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting after many years of public service.

Tributes were led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Myles LaRoda; and also delivered from persons of his childhood days, school days, ZNS, Tourism, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, Office of the Prime Minister, wrapping up after a full and emotional service — with ‘Words of Encouragement’ from Bishop Chadwick James of the Men’s Desk of the Department of Gender & Family Affairs.

The theme of the Memorial was ‘One Love… The Legacy Continues…’ It was held as Lie-in-State ceremonies took place at the House of Assembly, giving parliamentarians, dignitaries, and the general public the opportunity to pay their last respects to Mr. Wilchcombe, and the family.

A State Funeral for Mr. Wilchcombe was held at Christ Church Cathedral, October 12.

A Memorial Service, Funeral and Burial will take place in Grand Bahama, October 13 and 14.

Urban Renewal Minister Hon. Lisa Rahming and Director Stephen Dean paying tributes.

Leaders Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and BCB Executive Chairman Picewell Forbes.