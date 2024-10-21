Prime Minister Davis said Naomi Seymour’s life brought people together from both sides of the political aisle

Former Senator Naomi Ruth Seymour

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — During a State-Recognized funeral for the late Former Senator Naomi Ruth Seymour, Prime Minister Philip Davis pointed out that Mrs. Seymour’s move from the Progressive Liberal Party to the Free National Movement showed that even when people see the world differently, they could still be united in their love for The Bahamas.

“Her transition to the FNM wasn’t about changing sides, it was about standing up for what she believed was right,” added Prime Minister Davis. “We could debate, we could disagree, but at the end of the day, Naomi always reminded us that we’re all Bahamians and we all want the best for our people.”

Two former prime ministers of The Bahamas – the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie and the Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham – joined other dignitaries, including Deputy Governor General Ruby Ann Darling, ministers of the cabinet, senators, members of the judiciary and family members for their final farewell on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Christ the King Anglican Church.

Prime Minister Davis noted that Mrs. Seymour knew from an early age in her life that she wanted to make a difference. She got that early start, joining Sir Randol Fawkes in the labor movement when she was only 16. She served as president of the Straw vendors Association in Grand Bahama in the mid-seventies, stood with Sir Lynden Pindling and the PLP, and later joined the Free National Movement, having worked closely with Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.

“From the straw market to the highest halls of government, Naomi Seymour was a worthy Bahamian. She lived her life with dignity and purpose, and she never forgot who she was or where she came from,” said Prime Minister Davis.

“But what stands out most about Naomi’s journey isn’t just her work or her activism — it’s the way she lived every single day, with a kind of grace and determination that was inspiring to see.”

Also bringing remarks was Former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who noted that Naomi Seymour befriended him during the pinnacle of his political career. He surmised that Naomi’s life could best be described as fighting the odds, overcoming the odds, being knocked down, but measured by the fact that every time she was knocked down, she got back up.

Christie said Naomi had an indomitable spirit and a philosophical commitment to never give up or give in, which emboldened how she met every challenge.

“She gave not just to her family, but to the trade union movement, to the majority rule movement, straight through to Independence and then she came to the saga of Christie and Ingraham,” said Mr. Christie.

“We continue to work at how we recognize those who history should hear about. It’s the struggle of a developing country to appropriately honor those who have defining experiences that make them exemplars for future generations to follow.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham in his remarks admitted that he had not known Naomi before he was elected by Sir Lynden to be Chairman of the PLP in 1976. But Naomi campaigned for him and even voted for him.

After he was fired from the Cabinet, but later was nominated as a candidate to run in a general election Naomi voted against that nomination. When he joined the FNM in 1990, that’s when Naomi joined the Free National Movement.

Mr. Ingraham considered Naomi like family, highlighting the fact that she was fun to be around, well-informed and very knowledgeable. He admitted to having benefited tremendously from her counsel and advice.

It was Mr. Ingraham who selected Naomi to be an FNM Senator, after he had become Prime Minister in 1992.

“Naomi always had a warm heart, easy smile and open arms and I will miss her very much,” said Mr. Ingraham.

Former Senator Naomi Ruth Seymour was interred at Grand Bahama Memorial Park. She was 86 years old.