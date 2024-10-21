MOTIA Announces Grand Bahama’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest in Freetown East Grand Bahama…

Elaine Smith, Assistant Manager of Product Development at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Senator James Turner announced plans for the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Beer and Barbecue at Freetown Heritage Site, East Grand Bahama, on Saturday, October 26th, 2024.

(BIS Photo/Andrew Miller)

FREETOWN, East Grand Bahama| The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) is excited to announce its second annual Oktoberfest Beer and Barbecue, set to take place on Saturday, October 26, from 1:00pm to 9:00pm at Freetown Heritage Site, East Grand Bahama.

The vibrant event celebrates the spirit of Oktoberfest, the world’s largest folk festival, with a unique Bahamian twist.

Elaine Smith, Assistant Manager of the Product Development Department for the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to promoting events that attract visitors and showcase local culture. “This year, we aim to highlight our local breweries, including Commonwealth Brewery and Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company Ltd., featuring our local beers like Sands and Kalik,” she stated.

The festival will also offer guests a chance to indulge in a free sampling of the pig roast while enjoying local entertainment.

Guests can look forward to performances from Conch Juice Band, Top Tier Band, and a special evening finale by D-Mac.

The event will feature a variety of games for both children and adults, ensuring fun for the whole family.

The Ministry of Tourism will provide bus transportation for guests from hotels in the Freeport area, with pick-up scheduled for 12 noon and return at 6:00pm.

Senator James Turner, expressed enthusiasm for the event, affirming, “Grand Bahama is the entertainment capital, the festival capital of the Bahamas.”

He praised recent successful events, including the Conch Cracking Festival held in McLean’s Town, and affirmed the importance of community involvement in making these festivals a success.

The Ministry of Tourism invites residents to join in the celebration, enjoy the entertainment, and support local businesses at this year’s Oktoberfest on October 26th at Freetown Heritage Centre.