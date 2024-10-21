The United Kingdom Gifts The Bahamas Digitized Records of the Country’s History

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis spoke during a Handover Ceremony of Archival Gifts from the British High Commission to The Bahamas National Archives that was held at the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Also in attendance at the ceremony were UK Undersecretary of State, Her Excellency Baroness Jennifer Chapman of Darlington; Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; British High Commissioner His Excellency Thomas Hartley and Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In recognition of The Bahamas’ 50th Anniversary, which it celebrated last year, the United Kingdom has gifted the country with digitized records of The Bahamas’ history going back to pre-independence.

These include 60-plus documents, amassing over 10,000 pages, represent what the UK has stored regarding Bahamian independence.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said the records will allow the country to reclaim a part of its history.

The Prime Minister told the story of slave Black Dick Deveaux (known as the Golden Grove Slave Revolt) whose trial is recorded in the archives being presented to the country.

He said, “When we think of the records of Black Dick Deveaux, it is not just an artifact of the past. It is a story of resilience, courage and defiance. One that brings us closer to the lives of those who endured unimaginable hardships, but still found the strength to fight back.

“When I first heard about Black Dick, I thought of him not just as an historical figure but as someone who could have been any one of us. He was an enslaved man, a father, a leader navigating a world that denied him basic humanity.”

The Prime Minister said, yet under the cruelest conditions, Black Dick stood up. He resisted not only for himself but also for his community. “So, this holds special meaning for me being from Cat Island.”

The Prime Minister explained that Black Dick’s master shot at him and he shot back. Black Dick was put on trial and the master was not. Black Dick was hung while the master still thrived.

“The story of Black Dick is a powerful reminder of resistance. It is said that in 1831, Black Dick along with other enslaved people on the estate of Joseph Hunter, took a stand for their rights. Hunter had refused to give them their observed rest days after Christmas.

The Prime Minister said under Black Dick’s leadership, the slaves defied the master’s orders. Armed with muskets, he and his sons surrounded the plantation in an act of rebellion.

“Although the uprising did not lead to any fatalities, it was a clear act of defiance and he paid with his life. His sacrifice is a testament to the lengths our ancestors went through to and for justice.”

The Prime Minister said these records will ensure that the story of Black Dick and so many like him will be honoured and remembered. “We are making sure that future generations will know who they are, where they come from and the strength that runs through their veins.”

He also noted that the horrors of slavery left a deep generational wound in communities and the fight for reparations is far from over.

The Prime Minister said these documents, including Black Dick’s story, remind everyone that while the past cannot be changed, the harm done can be acknowledged and the nation can seek “meaningful redress.”

“The call for repreparations is not simply about financial compensation. It is not about financial compensation. It is about recognizing the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity.

“As Caribbean nations, we stand united in our demand for justice for generations who came before us and those of us who are still living with that brutal history.”

