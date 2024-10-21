Public Hospitals Authority Encourages Women to Prioritize Health This Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) urges all women to prioritize their health by scheduling a mammogram at Princess Margaret Hospital’s Radiology Department. I recognition of the importance of early detection, mammogram screenings will be available free of charge until October 31, 2024.

Accessible for both walk-ins and appointments, our mammography services are offered Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. With early screening, individuals gain peace of mind and increase the chances of successful treatment if needed.

This October, let’s honor the fighters, celebrate the survivors, and remember those we’ve lost by committing to proactive health measures for ourselves and supporting those we love. Early detection is crucial, and together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 322-2861 ext. 4199 Make your health a priority—let’s stand strong together against breast cancer.