Older Persons owed ‘debt of gratitude’ for laying solid foundation

The Department of Social Services Senior Citizens Division marks Older Persons’ Month in the month of October. The observance, as is customary, opens with a church service to lead off a series of commemorative events. (BIS Photo/Patrice Johnson)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Older persons are a community of strength, and the nation is stronger when they can contribute their knowledge, skills and example to the communities in which they live, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Her Excellency, the Most Honourable Dame Cynthia Pratt, ON, GCMG said.

Her Excellency’s comments were made as part of a televised/radio address commemorating Older Persons Month (October) in The Bahamas under the theme: “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons.”

“I am on record as saying that we stand on the shoulders of our seniors. We owe them a debt of gratitude for the foundation laid. The Bahamas we enjoy today, is as a result of their labour and many sacrifices.

“Above and beyond their contributions stemming from their careers, we have benefited from their core values. They taught us how to live, how to love and how to work hard, and earn an honest dollar. They taught us never to compromise our good standards and to apply the highest standards and values in all our undertakings. We were taught decency and respect.

“Our seniors prepared us to live meaningful and productive lives. It is therefore incumbent upon us as a society, and as a community to ensure the protection and welfare of our seniors.”

Her Excellency said the national observance of Older Person’s Month not only provides Bahamians across the nation with the opportunity to acknowledge and recognize the contributions that older adults have made, but – perhaps even more importantly – provides “an opportune time for us to examine ways and means as to how we can assist our seniors during their twilight years.”

“The world’s population is ageing. Research suggests that virtually every country in the world is experiencing growth in the number of older persons in their population. According to the 2019 world population prospects, by 2050, one in six people in the world will be over the age of 65, up from one in 11 in 2019.

“Growing old is a road that we all must travel if we were to live long enough; and therefore we will require assistance, whether that is from family, or friends or through services provided in our homes. I recently had the opportunity to visit two of our precious pearls, a lady who celebrated her one hundredth and tenth (110th) birthday anniversary, and the second celebrated her one hundredth (100th) birthday anniversary. I was encouraged by their agility, memory, and their faith in God. The common denominator in both families was the love and affection shown by their loved ones. There is no substitute for love.

“During this month let us not only rededicate ourselves to looking after our seniors, rather, we should go a step further, and adopt a senior person, perform a kind deed, or say a kind word like, ‘I appreciate you.’”

Her Excellency said prioritizing seniors’ health and wellness and reducing social isolation must remain “a key objective of us all.”

“These initiatives provide an opportunity for older adults to remain active and connected to our community, which can help to improve their overall well-being.”

The Governor-General applauded all caregivers (including family members), nurses, doctors, medical practitioners for the care given to the country’s older persons.

“I extend our nation’s gratitude to our nurses, doctors and medical practitioners particularly (those) at the Geriatric Hospital, and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, for your service, patience and kindness. I encourage those who take care of our seniors, to continue your great work,” Her Excellency added.