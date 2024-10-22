Two police and one bus driver gang raped an 18-year-old female on a party bus and at a home on East Street South!

Police officer on bail on rape incident set to be fitted with ANKLE BRACELET – WELL, WHAT KINDA TOWN IS DIS?!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A gang rape incident has landed four police officers and a bus driver before the courts for the incident, according to Crown Prosecutors.

The incident, according to court filings, occurred first on a party bus and then at a home on East Street South on October 5th and here is what we know.

An 18-year-old female is the victim of the bloody gang-rape incident involving three police officers and a bus driver. The tfourth officer was accused of abetment to rape.

The first police officer at the centre of the crime, Earin Cash, is presently on bail for another alleged rape incident at the Marsh Harbour Police Station back in January this year. He is also now accused in this latest assault on a woman.

Court documents reveal Cash, Jimmy Thurston, 31, Alvin Glinton, 31 and bus driver Jeff Joseph, 29, together raped the victim sometimes around October 5 and 6th, 2024. Police officer Cornelius Rigby is accused of abbetting the men during the rapes.

All this sexual violence unfolding and the woman dem are silent as a lamb!

The men were not required to enter pleas to the charges when they stood before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. Bail was set at $9,500 for Rigby and he’ll have to wear an ankle bracelet. The other accused were remanded to prison and are expected to apply for emergency bail this week. Will they also wear ankle bracelets?

All of the accused are back in court on February 27, 2025.