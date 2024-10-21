Update on Hurricane Oscar – Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Central Bahamas

Nassau, N.P., 20th Oct. 2024 – The Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued Alert #9 at noon as Hurricane Oscar continues to impact The Bahamas.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the islands of the Southeast Bahamas, including Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and Inagua. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions could be experienced on these islands within 36 hours or are currently being experienced.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the central Bahamas, including Exuma Long Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, and Cat Island

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions could be experienced within 48 hours in the impacted areas. Residents in the central Bahamas should begin preparing as it is expected that they will experience tropical storm conditions on Tuesday.

Oscar is currently moving toward the west-southwest at a speed near 7 MPH.

Through tonight, it is expected to continue a west-southwestward motion at slower forward speed is expected, followed by a turn toward the northwest an north on Monday and Tuesday

Since Oscar made landfall in Inagua earlier this morning, the DRM Authority ha been in constant contact with the island administrator and his team. At our last briefing, it was revealed that the shelter at St. Phillips Church has 21 occupants.

BPL has reported that the power station was shut down at 4:08 a.m. as th weather deteriorated, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Their teams are waiting for the opportunity to assess the station and report their findings.

Additional updates related to power restoration will follow Residents in Inagua are also experiencing a disruption in their water supply, and teams from the Water and Sewerage Corporation are working to bring the reverse osmosis plants back online and restore service.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries on the island or significant damage to infrastructure in Inagua. The DRM Authority plans to begin assessments as soon as the all-clear is given, possibly as early as tomorrow.