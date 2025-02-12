Prime Minister Davis terms Signing of MOU with the Dundas Centre a ‘landmark occasion’

Nicolette Bethel signs on behalf of the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – During his Official Remarks at the Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of The Bahamas and the Dundas Centre for The Performing Arts, on February 10, 2025, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis referred to that day as “truly a landmark occasion”.

“With the signing of this MOU, we take a significant step forward in strengthening the creative economy of The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis said. “This moment is part of a broader vision – one that reflects my Administration’s commitment to the Orange Economy, recognizing the immense cultural and economic value of the arts.”

Among the senior government officials present were Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister Creswell Sturrup; and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Janice Miller.

Prime Minister Davis added: “In the immediate term, we are providing financial support to enable The Dundas to upgrade both the Winston V. Saunders Auditorium and the Philip Burrows Black Box Studio. These improvements will ensure that Bahamians can once again fully enjoy some of the finest community theatre our country has to offer.

“These spaces hold a long and rich history – even before they became centres of performance.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that, for him, they held a personal history.

“It was on that very property that my late mother trained as a domestic worker, a skill that enabled her to find employment in hotels as a maid,” he pointed out. “But as significant as the buildings themselves are, it is what happens inside them that points to an exciting future for our country.”

Prime Minister Davis stated that, beyond those immediate upgrades, his Government was committed to supporting The Dundas in fulfilling its long-term strategic plan for growth and development.

“Our goal is to help The Dundas solidify its role as the home of Bahamian theatre – a place where existing Bahamian works can be archived and celebrated, and where new talent can be nurtured and developed,” he said. “The Dundas has already made great strides, but we believe there is even greater potential to be unlocked.”

“This MOU also establishes a key partnership with CAPAS, the new Creative and Performing Arts School of The Bahamas, set to open later this year,” he added. “In the coming weeks, you will hear significant updates about the progress of CAPAS and what it means for the future of the performing arts in our nation.”

The Prime Minister said that, additionally, the agreement supported collaboration with a new ‘National Performing Arts Centre’, which his Government was developing to elevate the creative arts sector.

“These partnerships will provide access to rehearsal spaces, training and workshops, employment opportunities, (and) long-term sustainability planning for all organizations involved,” he noted.

Prime Minister Davis added that theatre had “always had a profound impact on my life”.

He said: “I have experienced firsthand how it can intrigue, provoke thought, and entertain. But I have also witnessed its impact on others. Recently, some members of my security team attended a performance at The Dundas for the first time. They had never stepped into a theatre before. But after the show, their faces said it all – their appreciation, their excitement, their newfound understanding of the power of performance – all reflected.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “That moment reaffirmed what I have always believed: Theatre is for everyone. It is a powerful force in national development — one that brings us together, fosters creativity, and tells our stories in ways that inspire generations. ‘If we build it, they will come’; and if we build it right, they will keep coming back.

“That is our mission.”

Prime Minister Davis said thanks to all who had contributed to The Dundas over the years.

“Your dedication has shaped this institution into what it is today,” he said. “And to those shaping its future, I wish you every success.”

“Together, let’s continue to build a thriving, sustainable, and world-class creative economy in The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Davis added.