PRIME MINISTER DAVIS TO TRAVEL TO UNITED STATES FOR HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS WITH U.S. OFFICIALS AND CARIBBEAN LEADERS

Caribbean Leaders in Washington DC

NASSAU| Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Edward Davis, KC, MP, will travel to the United States today to participate in a high-level meeting between several Caribbean Heads of Government and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior State Department Officials. The meeting will focus on strengthening regional cooperation on matters of security, economic development, and migration. They will also discuss candidates for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

In addition to the session focused on the region, Prime Minister Davis will hold a bilateral meeting with Secretary Scott Bessent of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other senior officials. Discussions will centre on trade, deepening economic ties, and advancing shared priorities related to investment, financial resilience, and inclusive growth across the region.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to The Bahamas on Wednesday. During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, MP, will serve as Acting Prime Minister. The Office of the Prime Minister will provide further updates as the meetings progress.