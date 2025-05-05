Relief Efforts Extinguish and Contain Wildfires on Abaco

Ariel drops of some 6,000 gallons has beat back the fires on Abaco.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — After a week of persistent wildfires and heavy smoke across Abaco, particularly in Marsh Harbour and Sweeting’s Village, relief efforts are now in place.

MP John Pinder said that the crisis is about livelihoods, not politics, and praised the heroic efforts of volunteers, fire crews, and especially pilot Seth, whose aerial support has been vital. Ground crews continue to battle hot spots, and air operations will now assist areas north of Treasure Cay. He added that he is pleased to report that the fires are now over 80% contained.

At last report, more than 6,000 gallons of water were dropped from the air. Aerial water drops continue, and ground crews are actively extinguishing remaining hot spots. Efforts are ongoing to assess the situation and deploy all available resources as efficiently as possible.

The water plane will soon head north to support firefighting efforts North of Treasure Cay.

Pinder extended special thanks to pilot Seth, whose aerial firefighting efforts have been instrumental in battling the Abaco wildfires. He also expressed deep gratitude to all volunteers and ground personnel for their tireless work. Pinder emphasized ongoing coordination with fire chiefs and praised the collective efforts that helped prevent the loss of homes, businesses, or lives.

Included for heartfelt gratitude were the Defence Force crews, Marsh Harbour, Cherokee, High Banks, and Hope Town fire teams for their bravery and tireless service amid the Abaco wildfires. He confirmed the use of the Marsh Harbour Airport fire truck after daily flight operations as a precautionary measure. Drawing on his background as a former volunteer firefighter, Pinder reaffirmed his active involvement in the response and pledged continued support for frontline teams, urging the community to remain united during this crisis.

Earlier reports confirmed that the Central and South Abaco Member of Parliament is actively coordinating support efforts, creating fire breaks, and mobilizing Defence Force crews to help contain the ongoing wildfires in Abaco. Pinder emphasized his continued behind-the-scenes work to protect communities and noted that ground crews will remain on duty through the night, with updates to follow as the situation evolves.

(Photos/MP for Central and South Abaco, John Pinder; Facebook Page)

