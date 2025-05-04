Pintard gave mothers in Marco City a $2 sunglasses

Pintard Marco City Mother’s Day farewell gift.

FREEPORT| Michael Pintard was making round in the constituency of Marco City thanking mothers for their contributions.

Pintard brought a small card and a $2 sunglasses to mothers in the community he is set to soon abandon.

The Opposition Leader is facing serious resistance in his constituency which means Marco City is now in play.

Pintard wants to run in Central Grand Bahama which is a safer seat for him. Same for the Deputy Leader Shanedon Cartwright who wants a seat in western New Providence to shield him from the cut-yinner-know-what from Incoming PLP St. Barnabas MP Michael Halkitis.

Duane Sands is not safe either. He wants to flee to Long Island to protect him from the PLP slayer Jobeth Coleby Davis who is already counting how much votes Sands will be beaten by.

And with all this cuthip coming for the FNM Leadership this crew seeks to dump former PM Hubert Minnis and five others. Boy what disaster is about to hit the FNM!

This ga be good!

We report yinner decide!