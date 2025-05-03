Three homicides in 24 hours – latest recorded on Second Street The Grove

NASSAU Bahamas Press is following another homicide this evening the 29th for the year unfolding in the Second Street Community.

Police say a man believed to be in his 40s was chased into the by a white Japanese victim which opened fire on the victim killing him dead just a short distance from a church in the area.

Meanwhile on Saturday morning an altercation on Fox Hill Road has left a 32-year-old male dead.

Now according to police two men start one big row at an establishment in the area (perhaps a police bar), which resulted in a scuffle with one presenting a sharp object. The killer sliced, jook, cut and launched into the upper body of the victim the weapon. The 32-year-old, whose identity is still unknown, was taken to hospital but later died.

The incident unfolded around 1am this morning. Now, if yinner fail to learn how to argue less and resolve disputes amicably and peacefully ya ga die! Ya get that?! Just know you will die! The incident records the 28th homicide for the year.

One late Friday night a male visiting family in the Kemp Road Community was gunned down as he was leaving he area. He died and was recorded the 27th homicide victim.

And all we can say is plenty killers are walking up and down around here!

