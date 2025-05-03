John Henry Bostwick passes at 86

John Henry Bostwick Sr

NSSAU| Former Opposition Leader, Former President of the Senate and attorney John Henry Bostwick KC passed away this morning on his birthday where he turned 86 today.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Dame Janet Bostwick said that her husband John Henry Bostwick Sr., 86, died on Saturday morning at Doctors Hospital, “after a long illness.”

“My children and I are grateful for our many years together as a family. We are also proud of Henry’s committed service to the country,” she said.

“We are fortified by the prayers and support of so many dear friends and family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to his wife Dame Janet Bostwick and children. May he rest in peace.