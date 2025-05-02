Two young Jamaican gals charged on Grand Bahama for selling sex – Did someone husband end up in the ER?

(LEFT) TOSHEMA Tana Leet Steer 31 and (Right) Mikaela Selena Jacas 28 convicted for ‘Trading in Prostitution’.

FREEPORT| On Thursday, May 2, 2025, the Bahamas Immigration Department filed charges against two Jamaican women in the Freeport Magistrates Court for Trading in Prostitution.

Appearing before Magistrate Laquay Laing at Freeport Magistrates Court #3 were Jamaican nationals Mikaela Selena Jacas, 28, and Toshema Tana Lee Steer, 31. The allegations state that on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, both women were arrested at separate locations in Freeport and charged with Trading in Prostitution, in violation of Section 138(2) of the Penal Code.

Both defendants pled guilty to the charges. They apologized to the court for any embarrassment caused to The Bahamas, Jamaica, and themselves, and requested leniency. Magistrate Laing reminded them that their actions were dangerous and unacceptable, emphasizing that there was little he could add beyond that.

Following their guilty pleas, Magistrate Laing convicted them and ordered each to pay a fine of $500 or serve six months at BDOCS if the fine was not paid. Upon payment of the fines or completion of their custodial sentences, the women will be handed over to the Bahamas Immigration Department for deportation to Jamaica.

The Bahamas Immigration Department remains vigilant and committed to enforcing the country’s laws, and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the Law, anyone attempting to enter the Bahamas to engage in acts of prostitution. ■