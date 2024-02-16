Prime Minister Davis tours Nassau Village and its Community Centre under construction

PM Davis walks in Nassau Village.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jamahl Strachan and officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, in touring the site of the Nassau Village Community Centre, and walking through the community, on February 15, 2024.

Prime Minister Davis noted that, if persons in The Bahamas worked together “as one national community, as one family – we will finally achieve enduring progress.

“Like today, in Nassau Village, I will be going to communities throughout New Providence to demonstrate my administration’s commitment to building stronger and safer neighborhoods,” he announced. “As your Prime Minister, my vision is of a Bahamas where everyone feels secure, where everyone is nurtured, and where every individual can thrive,” Prime Minister Davis added.

“This Community Centre is a small yet significant step in that direction.”

He pointed out that the Nassau Village Community Centre will be “an urban sanctuary, a bastion of our commitment to safety and security. But our dreams do not limit themselves to these property lines.”

“Our shared vision for Nassau Village extends far beyond. Because we all deserve to live well, in a free state, safe from strife, “he stated. “As I never tire of reminding anyone and everyone, we have the best people in the world, and the most beautiful country in the world,” he added.

“We are strong, resilient, entrepreneurial, and creative – and we are committed to taking care of each other through whatever storms come our way. 242 pride is real, and it’s justified.” (BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)