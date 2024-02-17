MINISTER OF HEALTH & WELLNESS DEBUNKS UNFOUNDED REPORTS ON STUDENTS THAT FELL ILL AT NEW PROVIDENCE SCHOOL

Ministry of Health office on Meeting Street!

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise that the Minister of Health & Wellness the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville has been closely monitoring the matter involving eleven (11) students in New Providence and has been advised that testing has been completed and medical reports do not indicate anything remarkable.

The students who fell ill on Thursday 15th February 2024 were all seen, assessed and managed by the staff of the Paediatric Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital and released with the exception of one (1) student who remained in hospital for observation.

Hospital physicians reported that “All labs were reported as normal, including toxicology and there was no exclusive common denominator in the screenings”. Minister Darville was further advised that there was no evidence of a link between the symptoms experienced by the students and the bracelets or other paraphernalia worn by the students.