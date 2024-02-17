The Queen of Bahamian Soul music Pricilla Rollins has died at 79

Priscilla Jasmine Rollins, 79

NASSAU| Priscilla Jasmine Rollins affectionately known as the Bahamian Queen of Soul has died. She was best known for her “Independence Morning” hit and “Gat a Letter from Miami”.

Rollins’ song, “Independence Morning, It’s like a Baby Borning”, a catchy tune that has delighted audiences since 1973; a solid 50 years strong.

Ms Rollins captured much of the enthusiasm and excitement of independence and lived to see the vision of a modern Bahamas.

Her last known public appearance came at the 50th Independence Celebrations. She was 79.

May her soul rest in peace.