Plane crashes on Coral Harbour Road

NASSAU| A pilot is lucky to be alive after his small plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) this afternoon.

The pilot was taking off when the plane crashed into the airport fence, skidded along Coral Harbour Road near the airport runway and stopped in the bush.

The pilot was able to jump out of the aircraft and was transported to hospital by emergency medical services personnel. However, he is said to be coherent and in stable condition.

Police and firefighters on the scene, where they extinguished the fire that had started on the plane.

The road was impassable as police conduct their preliminary investigation.