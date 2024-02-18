Five FNM Parliamentary Caucus Members to be dropped as candidates before the next General Elections!

PM Davis already on the ground meeting with the People!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press, sitting deep inside the meetings of the Free National Movement, can now confirm some five members of the FNM Parliamentary Caucus will be dropped from the list of candidates by the next General Elections.

BP sources deep inside a meeting on Grand Bahama recently shared a decision to have five sitting MPs axed from the list of candidates.

Sources tell us the MPs include Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, Killarney MP Hubert Minnis, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, East End MP Kwasi Thompson and St. Barnabas MP and Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright.

According to information from inside the room, the Party’s Leadership intends to drop and ax all five MPs as a new rebranding and imaging of the FNM takes place.

Pintard presently is moving around the country, meeting and resetting branches. Some members of the leadership have likened the recent events to that of a political bloodbath set to unfold deep inside the Free National Movement.

Now this is not new territory as, in the 2021 General Election, former PM Hubert Minnis axed Peter Turnquest, Lanisha Rolle, Mark Humes, Brent Symonette, James Albury, Reece Chipman, Fredrick McAlpine, and more as he cleaned up the FNM for a crushing defeat by the New Day Government.

And it was Former FNM Leader Hubert Ingraham who axed senior FNMs for his 1997 election victory. He axed someone for Minnis and now Pintard will ax Minnis for Arinthia Santina Komolafe the defeated DNA leader turn FNM.

Some deep within the FNM are of the belief that a new team will wipe the memory of the Bahamian people clean and grant Pintard and Sands a better chance with new faces. But there is a problem. Duane Sands should be heading the list to be retired in the public interest.

We at BP are surprised that Deputy Leader Shanedon Cartwright is to soon know his fate and, well, if ya know BP…

We ga report and let yinner decide!

WE GONE!