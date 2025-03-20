Privy Council upholds sentence of man who hacked to death his mother’s lover!

Inside the Privy Council.

NASSAU| So a killer in The Bahamas had his case presented in the Privy Council – all for it to be rejected and his sentence upheld.

So a judge rightfully sentenced killer Deangelo Pratt to some 37 years in prison for the murder of his mother’s lover Charles Robinson.

Killer Pratt hacked Robinson to death with a machete inside the bedroom of Robinson’s Market Street home back on June 21, 2008. WATCH THIS NAH!

Pratt, according to prosecutors, had just lost his job and went to Robinson’s home to hustle some funds. Robinson denied lending the money but not before dressing him down with “deadly” insults.

Pratt lost his composure, grabbed a cutlass and began chopping and hacking Robinson down like meat. And, after the deadly violence, he then went to his mother’s apartment on Carmichael Road to tell her the news that her lover was dead. Sad hey?

Pratt’s application for appeal of his conviction was rejected by the Privy Council. Ahh, Well! We warned yinner about dating these women with these crazy-ass churrin!

