BIS updates team in the north to develop new initiatives

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — As Bahamas Information Services (BIS) pursues its mandate of linking people and government, Director General Elcott Coleby and Executive Director Diana Swann travelled to Grand Bahama on Friday, March 7, 2025 to meet with the staff of BIS – North.

They were joined by Deputy Director and Officer in Charge of BIS – North Tame Dean, Assistant Director/Editorial Camilla Cheong, Human Resources Manager Kathryn Campbell, and Manager of Broadcasting Kent Minnis.

The Nassau contingent made the trip to update the team in the north on new and exciting programmes and initiatives being onboarded like ‘The Link’, a podcast-style news show heard locally and worldwide via the BIS Radio app available for download. (BIS Photos)