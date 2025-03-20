Saxons Dion Miller returns as JCNP Chairman for a third term…

Dion Miller

Dion Miller has been returned as the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence’s Chairman.

This is Miller’s third consecutive term in the post.

Here is a full listing of executives following their election last night:

• Chairman: Dion Miller

• Deputy Chairman: Nathan Taylor

• Treasurer: Andrew Edwards

• Deputy Treasurer: Natasha Lightbourne Dillet

• Secretary: Linda Wallace

• Assistant Secretary: D. Leslie Brown

• Public Relations Officer: John Williams

• Legal Committee Chairman: Tony Scriven

• Parades Committee Chairman: Davon Brennen

• Business Committee Chairman: Duane Ellis

• Outreach Committee Chairman: Denise Lightbourne

• Events Committee Chairman: Basil Carter

• Rules Committee Chairman: Rory Saunders