Saxons Dion Miller returns as JCNP Chairman for a third term…

Dion Miller has been returned as the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence’s Chairman.
This is Miller’s third consecutive term in the post.
Here is a full listing of executives following their election last night:
• Chairman: Dion Miller
• Deputy Chairman: Nathan Taylor
• Treasurer: Andrew Edwards
• Deputy Treasurer: Natasha Lightbourne Dillet
• Secretary: Linda Wallace
• Assistant Secretary: D. Leslie Brown
• Public Relations Officer: John Williams
• Legal Committee Chairman: Tony Scriven
• Parades Committee Chairman: Davon Brennen
• Business Committee Chairman: Duane Ellis
• Outreach Committee Chairman: Denise Lightbourne
• Events Committee Chairman: Basil Carter
• Rules Committee Chairman: Rory Saunders