DECENT Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson deals with rogue attorney Jeffery Farquarson in the Adrian Gibson case!

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson and attorney Jeffery Farquarson.

NASSAU| DECENT Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson has laid down the law to rogue defence attorney Jeffery Farquarson in the Long Island MP Adrian Gibson case now before her court.

Farquarson, in wild outbursts, threatened to physically attack the GM of the Water and Sewerage Corporation. The GM who is only giving testimony in the long case has been subjected to wicked attacks by the defence team.

Since December the GM has been on he stand and has endured the most intense grilling and defence attacks not seen against any other witness. Mr Robert Deal is the current GM who is a Crown Witness to give over evidence on procedures at the Corporation.

However, despite his attempts to honestly explain procedures, he has come under a violent series of unwarranted attacks by the defence team. ATTACKS that, when Farquarson joined, carried a strong insinuation of physical violence.

Grant -Thomspon has since silenced Farquarson’s contributions and stepped in to protect witnesses like Mr Deal from courtroom nastiness echoed in the press.

Meanwhile, the usual suspects who believe in protecting criminals and defending them (THE FNM LEADERSHIP) in a statement circulated on social media have come out attacking the trial and just short of attacking the judge. NOTHING NEW HERE! THE FNM PARTY HAS NO SHAME!

They would rather have wholesale rape of the public purse take place across Government and NO ONE ACCOUNTS!

Just imagine this now: while their leader protected and paid criminals in a murder for hire plot, the FNM still elected him Leader of the Party when he himself resigned as chairman of the FNM KNOWING WHAT HE WAS INVOLVED IN WAS CRIMINAL! But again…THE FNM LOVES CRIMINALS! And if ya ask BP… THEY WANT BAHAMIANS AND JUSTICE TO DIE!

WE GONE!