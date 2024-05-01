Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Addresses Concerns Regarding National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS)

File Photo

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is aware of a recent social media post raising concerns regarding the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) in New Providence. PHA wishes to assure the public that there is no interruption to NEMS services in New Providence. All ambulances currently in service with NEMS are licensed and insured as required by law.

PHA acknowledges the concerns of staff and the public regarding emergency vehicles that are currently out of service. We want to assure the public and our dedicated staff that we are actively working to address these concerns and mitigate any impact on service delivery. Ambulances currently out of service have been placed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre campus for a comprehensive assessment by mechanics before necessary repairs are made to return them to operational condition.

As part of our commitment to enhancing emergency medical services, the PHA maintains an ongoing prioritization of the procurement of new emergency vehicles for the NEMS fleet in New Providence and on the Family Islands.

While the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) is investigating these allegations, we do not condone the public dissemination of accusations against our employees. We firmly believe in handling such matters internally and responsibly. To this end, PHA has an established, comprehensive grievance and risk management process designed to address and resolve any issues effectively and confidentially. We encourage anyone with concerns or complaints to engage directly with our designated processes, ensuring a respectful and constructive resolution.

We are dedicated to ensuring that our emergency medical services remain efficient and effective, and we thank the public for their continued support and understanding.