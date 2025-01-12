Public Hospitals Authority Prepares for Impending Industrial Action

STATEMENT: The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to inform the public that it has activated its contingency plans in preparation for potential industrial action scheduled for

Monday, January 13, 2025, which may impact services across its facilities.

The Authority remains committed to ensuring that patients requiring urgent and acute care continue to receive essential services.

In light of the potential disruptions, patients with non-urgent outpatient clinic appointments scheduled at PHA clinics may experience rescheduling as healthcare personnel may need to be reassigned to critical areas within the hospitals to meet the needs of admitted and acute care patients.

We understand that this may cause inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we prioritize the health and safety of all patients during

this time.

Patients whose appointments are impacted will be contacted by their respective clinics regarding new appointment dates and times.

The PHA remains committed to working toward a resolution and ensuring that services continue to be delivered in a safe and efficient manner. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

#

Public Hospitals Authority

corpcommunications@phabahamas.org

1.242.502.322