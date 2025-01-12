Response to Reports of Plans for a National Strike

Minister Pia Glover-Rolle

STATEMENT: The Ministry of Labour has taken note of reports about a potential national strike.

In anticipation of an imminent strike, the relevant government ministries have been notified and advised to prepare for potential disruptions.

In the meantime, the Davis Administration remains actively engaged in addressing labour issues through open and constructive dialogue and proactive action.

I, as well as the Director of Labour and the Ministry’s Labour Relations Units, have consistently communicated and met with union leaders over the course of the past year. The Prime Minister himself has personally reached out to Mr. Obie Ferguson and other union leaders, ensuring that every concern is given time and attention. Meetings are ongoing, and there is an agreed timeline to resolve the majority of these issues by the end of this month.

In light of this, I must ask: what is the objective of a national strike when union leaders already have the ear and full attention of the government? What purpose does disruption serve when the government is not only listening but actively working toward solutions?

There has been no breakdown in communication. In fact, I met with representatives from all local trade unions as recently as December. During that meeting, we discussed each of their concerns. In the following days, we were able to forward many of these matters to the Ministry of Finance to be actioned.

We agreed to review our progress during our next round of quarterly meetings in March and continue to work collaboratively toward resolution.

The door to dialogue remains open, and the government has demonstrated its willingness to address all concerns. A national strike at this juncture would be both premature and unnecessary, creating hardship for Bahamians while undermining the progress we are making together.

The government is committed to resolving these matters as quickly as possible. We urge union leaders to stay the course, honour the process we have agreed upon, and allow these discussions to reach their natural conclusion. Striking now, when there is clear progress and open dialogue, is not the way forward.

Instead, let’s continue to cooperate, negotiate, and compromise for the benefit of Bahamian workers.

Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle

Minister of Labour and the Public Service