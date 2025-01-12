TUC Chief wants govt to fully fund $1M union HQ renovation

SHOULD TAXPAYERS FUND FERGUSON’S TUC?

OBIE FERGUSON – TUC PRESIDENT

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson is reportedly making what many view as outrageous demands of the government, including fully funding the renovation of the House of Labour and to pay him millions of dollars for representing employees of the Gaming Board.

Ferguson has insisted that the government give the union $1 million for the renovation of TUC’s headquarters.

According to sources, the government has offered to assist by defraying renovation costs but it was not enough for Ferguson who wants the government to foot the entire bill.

Additionally, sources say Ferguson is demanding millions of dollars in compensation for his legal representation of Gaming Board employees—demands that are straining relations with government officials and drawing sharp criticism from his peers within the union movement.

In an attempt to punish the government for rejecting his unreasonable demands, Ferguson has encouraged members of 14 unions under the TUC to call in on Monday and Tuesday.

The issue has sparked frustration among government officials, who view Ferguson’s insistence as unreasonable, particularly at a time when the government has been working to reduce the high cost of living and address unresolved labour issues.

Sources suggest that Ferguson’s demands for a “blank check” renovation are being seen as self-serving and out of line with the government’s priorities.

The growing tension comes as Ferguson has also been accused by some union leaders of using his position for personal gain. Some within the union movement have suggested that Ferguson, who was recently appointed King’s Counsel (KC)—a prestigious legal title—has allowed his personal ambitions to overshadow his commitment to the union and its members.

Critics argue that Ferguson’s focus on securing perks and financial gains for himself is creating deep rifts within the trade union movement.