Majority Rule Day Ecumenical Service Friday January 2025

Officials attending the Ecumenical Service in observance of Majority Rule Day at the Church of God of Prophecy East Street.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Ecumenical Service in observance of Majority Rule Day, January 10, was held at the Church of God of Prophecy Cathedral, East Street on Friday morning, attended by Governor General, HE the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, parliamentarians, and officers of the uniformed branches.

National Bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy, Dr. Woodley C. Thompson conducted the service. The Bahamas achieved Majority Rule on January 10, 1967. That significant day was commemorated as a national holiday, and as a bright beacon for fair play and equal opportunity for all Bahamians. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)