NASSAU| Bahamas Press is recording another traffic fatality in the country this time in the community of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera.

We can report a male is dead after he was found inside his white Nissan which overturned on the roadway.

Police were called to the scene of the mishap around 9am this morning. They transported the victim to a local clinic on the island where later he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the male has not been released to the media.

