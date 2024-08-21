Public School Administrators Urged to Remain Focused Despite Any Obstacles

Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin thanked public schools administrators for the substantial role that they play in the complex and challenging system of education.

“We know that the task we face is enormous. That is why we must remain immovable, unwavering, focused and unrelenting despite the obstacles,” the Education Minister said at the Ministry’s Annual Public Schools Administrators Conclave held under the theme “Navigating the Future; Charting the Course for Educational Excellence” at Life Changers Ministries International on Monday, August 19, 2024.

She said the theme is most appropriate because it anticipates that the future requires a compass to aid in a course that takes the nation’s educational system in the right direction.

“We need a compass because the era of looking at the stars is not sufficient. Our direction must be guided by sound data, empirical evidence and enlightened policy to achieve the outcome or the destination that we seek.”

She said the importance of the administrators’ role in achieving this goal and in the ultimate development of the nation cannot be overstated.

The Education Minister said the annual gathering of public school administrators is organized to support and help strengthen them as campus leaders for the execution of more effective leadership.

She noted that during last year’s conclave, some 430 public school administrators were trained in 24 focus areas.

“This year’s conclave promises to be even more dynamic, collaborative and motivational as we anticipate the engagement of 475 school leaders in several professional development sessions over the course of the next two-days.”

Minister Hanna-Martin said this year’s conclave will build on building capacity, strengthening partnerships, and professional collaborations while providing support for all school leaders.

“Veteran professional practitioners within the Department of Education along with industry experts will facilitate sessions that will provide you the knowledge required to lead effectively. The strength of the public education system is only as strong as our school leaders.”

She said the conclave also allows for networking, sharing of ideas, frank dialogue, the strengthening of bonds and warm socialization.

The Minister praised the administrators for their dedication in an imperfect system in an imperfect world, especially after having to deal with the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the educational system.

She also noted that the Ministry is addressing the Administrators concerns, and will do all that she can to advocate for them despite the bureaucratic systems and processes that might get in the way.

The Minister added that the Ministry is trying to resolve all outstanding Human Resource matters and has addressed leadership gaps on school campuses.

She said, “We have worked to build the morale of those who form your team and upon whom you rely to achieve your goals and objectives and the aims of this Ministry. This includes both teachers and support staff.”

Associate Pastor of Grace Community Church Stuart Kelly gave the public administrators words of wisdom to invigorate their spirit as they embark on a new school year.

Permanent Secretary Lorraine Armbrister; Under Secretary, Sonia Culmer; Deputy Permanent Secretary, KeyShan Bastian; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ricardo Deveaux; Deputy Permanent Secretary, Chilean Burrows; Director of Education, Dominique McCartney Russell; and Deputy Director, Charmaine Sinclair were also in attendance at the conclave.