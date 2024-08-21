Philip Adderley, 36, murdered in a crime of passion…A Managing Director is a person of HIGH INTEREST…

A Managing Director inside a government agency could be charged early next week…

NASSAU| For almost one week we at Bahamas Press searched up and down to unlock the bizarre murder of a male found in waters of CLIFTON just nearby the abandoned Stuart Cove building in western New Providence. Finally our sources have identified the victim.

Philip Adderley, 36, was the male found last Thursday afternoon, bound head and feet and stabbed multiple times about the body in what is being described as a crime of passion.

So far, detectives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force have focused investigations deep inside the home of a Managing Director (MD) of a Government Agency and have confiscated the government registered vehicle of the MD.

The MD is one of two persons of high interest to detectives and we believe between now and early next week he will be charged in the incident. No statement has been issued by the office of the MD on the developments.

Bahamas Press can confirm blood soaked stains were found in the Government Registered vehicle issued to the MD, which most likely has GPS tracking to monitor the movements of the car between the home and the location near the discovery of the body.

Police remain tightlipped on the cooperation of the MD. We at BP, however, do know, from our deep intelligence in the ongoing investigation, that the police have visited the crime scene three times collecting evidence. And we can share that a second suspect in the murder is being tracked down.

To those who now question our report we say this: Wait for the DAILY DYING DINOS TO TELL YINNER WHAT WE ALREADY TOLD YA!

BUT…. We ga report and let yinner decide! WE GONE!