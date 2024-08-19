Bloodstains found in a government registered vehicle as police probe into homicide investigation – Managing Director Questioned…

Central Detective Unit on University Drive.

NASSAU| Police tonight are digging deep into a major homicide investigation concerning the body of a young, apparently murdered male found in waters near the abandoned Stuart Cove building in Southwestern New Providence.

The victim, whose identity has still not been released by police, was found last week Thursday afternoon around 4:30 PM, stabbed multiple times, with his neck and feet bound.

Over the weekend, police moved into a residence owned by a Government Managing Director located in the Garden Hills community in search of evidence. By Sunday afternoon detectives located bloodstains in a government registered vehicle. They have now linked the blood of the victim who was pulled from the ocean to that crime scene at the residence in Garden Hills.

Late tonight a team of eight detectives for a third time descended on the Garden Hills residence of the Managing Director where more evidence was collected.

We can also tell you the identity of the victim, who was identified today at the hospital’s morgue, has not been released to the public. We for now only know the victim is a 36-year-old who lived at the Garden Hills residence. Your Bahamas Press is unlocking channels to identify the victim by name in this case. Our deep probe and investigations will provide a name soon and more details as they become available.

Every media across the country is mute on these developments and we at BP wonder why? Who are they trying to protect? WHO?!

