NASSAU, The Bahamas — Royal Bahamas Defence Force Captain Glenn McPhee, author of ‘The Marine Recruit’s Guide’, presented a copy of his book to His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, Governor General, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, July 28, 2022.

Pictured from left: Chief Petty Officer Raymond Sands; Captain Glenn McPhee; Sir Cornelius A. Smith; Commodore Clifford W. Scavella; and Able Seaman Navante Lamm. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)