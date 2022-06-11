RBDF Extends Condolences to the family of Lieutenant Commander (Retired) David Duncombe

David Duncombe

Coral Harbour Base, 10 JUNE. ‘22 (RBDF): The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is saddened by the loss of Lieutenant Commander (Retired) David Duncombe, who passed away on June 10, 2022.

Lieutenant Commander (Retired) David Duncombe was one of the pioneers of a fledgling Defence Force when he officially transferred from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Division in March 1980. He, along with twenty-seven pioneering individuals formed the nucleus of a newly formed Defence Force.

At the time, Duncombe had attained the rank of Constable in the Police Force and was subsequently given the rate of Petty Officer upon being transferred, where he later rose to the highest rate of an Enlisted – a Warrant Officer.

He was later commissioned to the rank of Lieutenant on November 1st 1985, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

Throughout his tenure within the organization Lieutenant Commander Duncombe served in the office of Assistant Training Officer, Base Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of several classes of vessels, including HMBS Marlin, David Tucker, Yellow Elder, and Fort Montague. The final posting was spent in the Parliamentary Registration Department, where he served until his retirement in 16th February 2002.

One of the most defining moments in the history of a young Defence Force organization was in 1994 when The Bahamas was called upon to assist in the restoration of Democracy in Haiti. As a member of the 4th contingent in the CARICOM battalion in 1995, He joined fellow peacekeepers from some twenty-four countries that would be known as Operation Uphold Democracy.

The Commander Defence Force, Commodore Dr. Raymond King extends sincerest condolences on behalf of the members of his Executive Command, Officers, Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned, and Junior Marines of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and himself to the family and friends of the late Lieutenant Commander David Duncombe. It is our prayer that God’s grace will comfort and guide you during your time of bereavement.