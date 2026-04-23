RBDF Officer AWOL on pay arrested in the USA with two more Bahamians found with nine firearms, 15k rounds of ammo and drugs!

Marvin and Trevor from Kemp Road and Grand Bahama also arrested with Ray.

NASSAU| A Royal Bahamas defense officer who has been missing in action since August 2025 is in U.S. custody after being arrested in Florida by United States Customs and Border Protection agents.

The officer, unofficially identified as Ray Strachan, was recently arrested alongside two Bahamian men who were allegedly found in possession of nine firearms, 15,000 rounds of ammunition, and marijuana.

Two of the recovered firearms were previously reported as stolen.

According to a RBDF press release, the officer “had been absent without leave (AWOL) since August 2025, following his last reported day of duty, which was initially recorded as sick. Despite sustained efforts to locate him, he remained unaccounted for until his recent apprehension.”

It is expected that the officer will be fired from the force as “the discharge process has already commenced, and it is anticipated that within the next one to two days, he will no longer be a part of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.”