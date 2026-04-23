SWEETING: PLP DELIVERED RESULTS WHILE FNM MADE EXCUSES

Minister Clay Sweeting

ABACO| Minister of Works Clay Sweeting told voters in Abaco that the Davis administration has taken real steps to eliminate shantytowns on the island through the Unregulated Communities Action Task Force, unlike the former FNM government.

Speaking at a political rally, Sweeting criticized the previous administration, saying it offered excuses for years and failed to solve the issue.

“The FNM came here with excuses. They stalled, they planned, and they hid behind court injunctions. But this PLP administration does not play games. We sent in front-end loaders and bulldozers and tore down more than 700 structures across the country,” Sweeting said.

He added that while the former government offered litigation, the current administration delivered action on the ground.

Sweeting said Abaco is now moving forward, with residents returning home and the economy experiencing strong growth.

“After four years in which Abaco was left scattered, today people have returned home, and the economy continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” he said.

At the end of his remarks, the minister urged voters to make their choice in the upcoming election.