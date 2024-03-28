Readout of Prime Minister Davis’s Call with His Majesty King Charles III

Earlier today, Prime Minister Davis was pleased to receive a telephone call from His Majesty King Charles III.

After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, The King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence Celebrations. He asked that his regrets and good wishes be extended to the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people.

Prime Minister Davis wished good health to His Majesty and the Princess of Wales, and hoped that they might both soon make a speedy recovery.

They then spoke briefly to a number of issues of mutual concern between The Bahamas and The United Kingdom including education, climate finance, and broader issues affecting the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States.

King Charles hopes to visit The Bahamas next year, possibly around the time of the Independence Celebrations.

