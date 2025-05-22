Real Valley Boys headed by Trevor Davis voted on JCNP while Moon Archer and Brian Adderley told to hit the road and find a new name!

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley and Johnny “Moon” Archer

NASSAU| The Brian Adderley and Johnny Moon Archer have to go back to the drawing board and begin to look for a B-Group name just as Bahamas Press warned them months ago following that powerful ruling by Justice Ellis.

Now we ain’t ga keep yinner long on this one. Justice Darron Ellis back in March refused leave for judicial review and lifted the injunction against the Registrar’s Office which was to strike from its records the fake Valley Boys Group set up late by Moon Archer and fronted by Adderley.

In a letter dated 25th April, 2025 Inland Revenue Department wrote “fake” Valley Leader Brian Adderley of its decision to remove his registration as the great fall in his Junkanoo season comes to an end. (READ THE LETTER FOR YOURSELVES BELOW)!

We at BP also now know the JCNP (who wants no trouble) have voted to have THE VALLEY BOYS (represented by THE REAL OWNERS IN NAME) to sit on the JCNP as part of the governing body of Junkanoo. This major step means Adderley/ARCHER then has to figure out their place in the B-GROUP. And with a new name. Boy this is something eh?

Now we at Bahamas Press are not going to communicate the letter for yinner; we lay the letter on the page here for everyone to read, inwardly digest, and accept, that this is what REAL INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM LOOKS LIKE!

The Courts done run Brian Adderley and Johnny Moon Archer. The JCNP done run dem. The donors are done with dem! The Registrar and INLAND done drop-kick dem! And BP done tell dem the time.

All we ga say is dis… WE DONE REPORT – YINNER DECIDE!